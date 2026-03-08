No power tariff hike in next financial year

Hyderabad: Powertariffs will not be increased in the new financial year 2026-2027, state power utilities- TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL informed the state Electricity Regulatory Commission ( ERC) at the public hearing conducted here on Saturday.

The officials said that the DISCOMS did not propose the enhancement of the power tariffs in the ARR (Aggregate Revenue Requirement) for the year of 2026-2027. The utilities were expecting 71,916 million units of electricity to be required and the revenue requirement for the financial year 2026-27 is Rs. 50242 crores.

Total dues to power generation companies in 2026-27 are Rs 38,492 crore and the revenue generated from current tariffs is Rs 40659 crore. A total revenue deficit will be Rs 9583 crore and the government was requested to fill the gap.

TGSPDCL CMD Jitesh Patil said that 23 per cent of electricity consumption is from the household sector, industrial sector ( 31 per cent ), 21 per cent ( agriculture ) and other categories consuming 9 per cent power. Total number of electricity consumers was 1,20,95,963 under the SPDCL limits. Further, the officials briefed the ERC about the implementation of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. 30 percent of household consumers under SPDCL are benefiting from the Griha Jyoti scheme and Zero bills have been issued to 5.44 crore people till February this year. A subsidy of Rs.1930.66 crore has been received from the state government. Electricity theft has also reduced after the Griha Jyoti scheme was introduced. With the adoption of advanced technology, supply and distribution losses have reduced from 8.30 percent to 8.04 percent. The reduction in losses from 9.60 percent in the financial year 2020-21 to 8.04 percent is the testimony of the improved performance of DISCOMs.

The Power purchasing cost of Rs 6.35 in the financial year 2022-23 already reduced to Rs. 5.54 per unit, the officials said that DTR losses also reduced from 9.12 per cent to 8.03 percent in 2025-26.