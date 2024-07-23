Live
No respite for Kavitha as court adjourns bail plea case to Aug 5
Hyderabad: The BRS MLC K Kavitha could not get any relief on her default bail plea as the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday adjourned the case for August 5.
The bail plea of Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam came for hearing on Monday. Kavitha’s lawyers filed a petition, arguing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to file a full charge sheet within the stipulated 60-day deadline. They alleged that the CBI had illegally arrested Kavitha on April 11, 2024. Kavitha’s lawyers told the court that the CBI had filed an incomplete charge sheet on June 7 and that there were errors in their charge sheet.
The advocates brought to the notice of the judge that as per CrPC 167(2), Kavitha had the right to get default bail. In the cases that had a provision for seven years of imprisonment, custody was only possible for up to 60 days. Kavitha was in custody for the last 86 days and the mandatory custody was completed by July 6, the day when they filed the default bail petition in the Delhi Court.