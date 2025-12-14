No room for any errors, cautions Nirmal collector

Khanapur: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav stated that there should be no room for errors in the conduct of the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections. On Saturday, she inspected the election material distribution centre set up at the NTR Mini Stadium in Nirmal town and examined the counters arranged for each mandal.

She instructed the staff to reach the polling cemtres on time and complete the arrangements. “Polling must begin at 7 am without any interruptions,” she said. She also directed them to send polling percentage reports every two hours. She reviewed the arrangements for food and drinking water for the staff.

District SP Janaki Sharmila said that the second phase of elections would be conducted peacefully with strong police security.

Later, the Collector inspected the polling material distribution center at the MPDO office in Son mandal headquarters and instructed the officials to perform their duties carefully.

Additional Collector of Local Bodies Faizan Ahmed, RDO Ratnakalyani, DEO Bhojanna, Khanapur MPDO B Ramakanth, and other officials participated in this programme.