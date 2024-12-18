Live
No such thing as digital arrest: SP
District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar has warned the public to be cautious about cybercrimes, particu-larly scams involving digital arrest and FedEx courier.
Nalgonda: District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar has warned the public to be cautious about cybercrimes, particu-larly scams involving digital arrest and FedEx courier.
He clarified that there is no such thing as a digital arrest in the law. Authorities like CBI, ED, or IT do not conduct interrogations via video calls. District residents are advised to remain alert.
Recently, cybercriminals have been targeting common citizens and employees by impersonating Mumbai/Narcotics/CBI police officers. They falsely claim: “A parcel has been booked under your name to Iran/Iraq/Israel.We intercepted the parcel and found narcotic drugs in it. A case is being reg-istered against you, which will impact your job, your reputation, and trouble your family.”
The scammers then create panic by stating that to avoid arrest or legal action, the victim must im-mediately transfer money. They pressure the victim to send all the money they have and even force them to take loans to pay up.
“Many innocent people have already fallen prey to such scams. Do not trust such phone calls. If you receive any such suspicious calls, do not share any personal information.”