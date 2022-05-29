No terror attacks in 8 years: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday reminded that after BJP came to power at the Centre, there were no terror attacks or bomb blasts in the country.

"Prior to BJP government, there used to be communal riots and terror attacks. All such incidents have decreased due to effective policing," he said at a press conference here on Sunday.

Listing out the achievements in eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, the Kishan Reddy said there was no scope for reducing the fuel prices. However, the taxes levied on petrol have been slashed by the Central government, he said.

Many questions were being raised on the utilisation of funds generated through taxes. Such funds were being used for developing infrastructure and provision of amenities like toilets, setting up medical colleges etc, he explained.