No water supply in parts of Hyderabad tomorrow

Taps to go dry in many areas in the Hyderabad tomorrow due to the work-related to Krishna Drinking Water supply phase-1 for facilitating the flyover proposed between DLL, Chandrayangutta and Kandikal gate.

Therefore, the drinking water supply in some areas will be shutdown for 24 hours i.e. from 6 am on April to 6 am on April 2.

In an announcement, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said that areas like Miralam Reservoir, Kishan Bagh, supplies under O&M Division-I, Aliabad Reservoir, Aljubail Colony, Balapur Reservoir (partial supplies) under O&M Division-II, and reservoir commanding areas will be affected from water supply tomorrow.

HMWSSB officials asked the people residing in the areas to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

