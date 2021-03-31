No water supply in parts of Hyderabad tomorrow
Taps to go dry in many areas in the Hyderabad tomorrow due to the work-related to Krishna Drinking Water supply phase-1 for facilitating the flyover proposed between DLL, Chandrayangutta and Kandikal gate.
Therefore, the drinking water supply in some areas will be shutdown for 24 hours i.e. from 6 am on April to 6 am on April 2.
In an announcement, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said that areas like Miralam Reservoir, Kishan Bagh, supplies under O&M Division-I, Aliabad Reservoir, Aljubail Colony, Balapur Reservoir (partial supplies) under O&M Division-II, and reservoir commanding areas will be affected from water supply tomorrow.
HMWSSB officials asked the people residing in the areas to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.