‘Nominated’ posts for Cong leaders only after Ugadi

Hyderabad: The Congress party is expected to allot the ‘nominated’ posts to its leaders only after the Ugadi festival, sources said, as the party is carefully considering all aspects before finalising the appointments.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud had earlier indicated during his visit to Delhi that the nominated posts in the State would be filled by March 15. However, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders engaged in the 99-day Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika programme, the timeline may now be extended.

Party sources revealed that for the past two weeks, attention has been focused on selecting candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. In addition, the Chief Minister is preparing for the Assembly budget session scheduled to begin on March 16, leaving limited time for discussions on nominated posts. “Amidst these pressing commitments, finalising names for the nominated posts is not possible at the moment,” a senior party leader told The Hans India.

Some positions, such as the Chief Whip in the Assembly, may be decided first. However, the party is taking extra care to ensure that all political equations and internal considerations are balanced before making announcements. Meanwhile, Congress leaders are reportedly eager to receive nominations and have begun lobbying within the party. Many leaders feel that after nearly two years in power, it is time to reward loyalists with the nominated positions. Sources emphasised that the final decision will likely be taken after Ugadi, allowing the leadership to review all factors, ensure fairness, and maintain internal harmony. Party observers believe that the appointments will be a strategic move to consolidate support ahead of key political developments in the state.