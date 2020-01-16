Normalcy returns in Bhainsa after clash, 144 section to continue

Normalcy returned in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district after a clash between two communities which ensued 19 people injured. However, the police continued to impose section 144 in the town and are conducting vehicle checks on the way to Bhainsa.

The clash broke out between the communities on January 12 which later took a violent turn and injured 19 people including eight policemen. So far, 61 people were detained by the police and 13 cases were registered.

It is learned that one of the communities objected when some people were riding motorcycles by removing the silencers. Both the communities involved in arguments that ensued to assault, stone-pelting, setting up vehicles on fire and vandalizing houses.

On the other hand, internet services are suspended for the third day in Adilabad which caused inconvenience to the public. The police asked the people not to gather on the roads and in public places.