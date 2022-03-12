Notification for election of Telangana legislative council chairman issued

The notification for the election of Telangana legislative council has been issued on Saturday by the assembly secretary V Narasimha Charyulu. Accordingly, the election of the Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council will be held at 11 am on Monday.

Nominations for the post of council chairman should be filed between 10.30 am and 5 pm on Sunday.

It is known that the term of the then Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy expired in June last year following which V Bhoopal Reddy was appointed as the Protem Chairman. In January this year, AIMIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri took over as the new Protem Chairman after Bhoopal Reddy's term expired.

As the election notification has been issued, the TRS supremo and K Chief Minister is expected to announce the name of the party candidate for the Chairman's post today evening. The ruling TRS has absolute majority with 34 of the 40-member council including six nominated members.