Now, KA Paul questions EC officials

Munugodu: Prajashanti Party founder and Munugodu bypoll contestant KA Paul reacted to the poll results. KA Paul visited the counting hall today.

Speaking to the media, KA Paul questioned why EC officials failed to take action on BJP, TRS and Congress leaders who allegedly distributed money to the voters. He further questioned why 200 empty EVMs were placed near the godown.

He said that voters franchised their votes to his party and alleged that the other party leaders tampered the EVMs. He said that there is no moral in our nation and state and termed the elections as a drama. KA Paul secured 34 votes in the first round.