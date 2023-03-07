NTPC kickstarts International Women's Week celebrations with multiple activities

Ahead of International Women's Day-2023, the NTPC-Southern Region Headquarters, Secunderabadorganised a week-long programme for its women employees. As part of the celebration, on Monday, a special lecture on this year's theme – DigitAll: Innovation and technology for gender equality was organised.





Debasish Chattopadhyay, Regional Executive Director (Southern Region) emphasised on empowerment of women. Technology is a great leveler across gender and with optimisation of technology, women can make a niche in the segment, he added. DrRidhi Rani, Asst Prof (HR) from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad spoke on the theme - DigitAll: Innovation and technology for gender equality. The highlight of the programme was the Puzzles/Games along with caselet and simulation which captivated the women employees.





Earlier, DGM (HR) Badruddin Ansari welcomed the dignitaries and participants. He also spoke on various activities being planned as part of the week-long celebrations. Later, another programme was organised by Dakshin DeepanjaliMahila Samithi of NTPC-SRHQ wherein its President Suchita Nandi interacted with office bearers and members of the ladies club and advised them to leverage their growth with optimisation of digital technology.



