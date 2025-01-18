Live
- Study decodes why sickle cell patients suffer cognitive problems
- IT major Wipro slated to hire up to 12,000 freshers in FY26
- Afzalgunj gun firing accused identified as Manish, police starts manhunt
- Make movie 'Jungle Satyagraha' tax free: Digvijaya Singh urges MP CM
- India’s economic growth poised to rebound as demand picks up: RBI bulletin
- Aha Unveils DANCE IKON 2: Wildfire Premiering February 14
- Mumbai cops intensify manhunt, get footage of intruder buying headphones after attack on Saif
- K'taka govt yet to utilise funds allocated by Centre: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Aus Open: Balaji, Miguel Reyes-Varela bow out of men's doubles
- UN humanitarians prepare larger Gaza aid pipeline amid impending ceasefire
Just In
NTR death anniversary: Family, political leaders pay tribute at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad
On the death anniversary of the late Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), family members, fans, and political leaders gathered at NTR Ghat...
On the death anniversary of the late Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), family members, fans, and political leaders gathered at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to honor his legacy. Among those present were Lakshmi Parvathi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram, as well as supporters from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Lakshmi Parvathi, NTR's widow, reflected on her continued grief over his absence for the past 29 years. While paying tribute, she expressed her commitment to preserving NTR's honor, lamenting the estrangement she feels from the Nandamuri family despite their marriage. Parvathi voiced her frustrations over perceived biases against her, calling on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to address the harassment she has faced.
Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh Minister and NTR's grandson, shared his sentiments alongside his mother, Bhuvaneswari, declaring that NTR represents glory rather than just a name. They paid tribute to his contributions to both cinema and politics, recalling initiatives like providing rice at subsidized rates and granting property rights to women. Lokesh emphasized the importance of upholding NTR’s vision for the Telugu people.
AP Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju remarked that bestowing the Bharat Ratna upon NTR would not only honor him but also enhance the award's dignity. Raju asserted that NTR's legacy as a leader transcends time, noting his commitment to social reforms and welfare schemes.
Former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy also reflected on NTR's enduring impact, stating that his legacy will persist as long as the Telugu nation thrives. Reddy credited NTR with unifying not only the Telugu people but the entire country, highlighting his role in establishing the National Print and significantly contributing to the development of Hyderabad. He noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is following in NTR's footsteps in his political endeavors.
The event underscored NTR's profound influence in both the film industry and the political landscape, with attendees vowing to carry forward his aspirations for the welfare of the Telugu people.