NTR death anniversary: Family, political leaders pay tribute at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad

On the death anniversary of the late Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), family members, fans, and political leaders gathered at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to honor his legacy. Among those present were Lakshmi Parvathi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram, as well as supporters from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Lakshmi Parvathi, NTR's widow, reflected on her continued grief over his absence for the past 29 years. While paying tribute, she expressed her commitment to preserving NTR's honor, lamenting the estrangement she feels from the Nandamuri family despite their marriage. Parvathi voiced her frustrations over perceived biases against her, calling on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to address the harassment she has faced.

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh Minister and NTR's grandson, shared his sentiments alongside his mother, Bhuvaneswari, declaring that NTR represents glory rather than just a name. They paid tribute to his contributions to both cinema and politics, recalling initiatives like providing rice at subsidized rates and granting property rights to women. Lokesh emphasized the importance of upholding NTR’s vision for the Telugu people.

AP Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju remarked that bestowing the Bharat Ratna upon NTR would not only honor him but also enhance the award's dignity. Raju asserted that NTR's legacy as a leader transcends time, noting his commitment to social reforms and welfare schemes.

Former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy also reflected on NTR's enduring impact, stating that his legacy will persist as long as the Telugu nation thrives. Reddy credited NTR with unifying not only the Telugu people but the entire country, highlighting his role in establishing the National Print and significantly contributing to the development of Hyderabad. He noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is following in NTR's footsteps in his political endeavors.

The event underscored NTR's profound influence in both the film industry and the political landscape, with attendees vowing to carry forward his aspirations for the welfare of the Telugu people.