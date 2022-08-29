Number of pension beneficiaries crossed 50 lakh in State: Minister Errabelli

Warangal: The BJP and the Congress are blind to notice the development in Telangana, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Taking part in several developmental works at Kondur under Raiparthi mandal of Warangal district on Monday, he accused the Opposition parties of criticising the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao needlessly even though Telangana witnessed a phenomenal development under his leadership.

"Compare the States ruled by the BJP and the Congress with Telangana to determine the kind of development taking place. Telangana has a perfect blend of development and welfare," Errabelli said. He urged the people not to get agitated with the BJP's instigating criticism. Terming BJP as anti-farmer; Errabelli reeled out several welfare plans rolled out by the KCR government to make farming a festival.

Even during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Telangana government continued all the welfare schemes. The implementation of Palle Pragathi programme brought in a huge change in the face of villages, he said. Elsewhere in Thorrur of Mahabubabad district, the minister hoisted a 100 feet tall national flag. The Rs 20 lakh flag measures 30 ft * 20 ft.

In another programme at Velikatta under Thorrur mandal, the minister distributed identity cards to Aasara pension beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that the number of pension beneficiaries has crossed 50 lakh in the State. "The number of beneficiaries was 20 lakh in Telangana before the formation of a separate State. The number of beneficiaries went up to 40 lakh after the formation of Telangana. With the government taking the decision to provide pensions to the aged above 57 years, the number of beneficiaries crossed half-a-crore," he said. The government is spending Rs 1,200 crore per annum on pensions, he added.

The State government was also providing pensions to single women, beedi workers, HIV/AIDS and filariasis patients. Recently, the government also started to provide pensions to dialysis patients.