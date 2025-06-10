Obulapuram mining case: Appeals challenging CBI court order admitted

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Monday admitted criminal appeals filed by Gali Janardhan Reddy and other accused in the Obulapuram Mining Case. He “reserved” orders on the interim applications filed by the petitioners seeking “bail”.

All the accused – Janardhan Reddy, BV Srinivasa Reddy, V D Rajagopal, IAS (retd), K Mehafus Ali Khan – had filed applications in the main writ appeals, seeking “bail” by suspending the CBI court order dated May 6 this year.

The senior counsel appearing for Gali informed the court that consequent upon the CBI Court had convicting him and other accused to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of each Rs. 10,000. (The Karnataka Assembly by way of a notification dated May 8 withdrew Gali’s membership).

He pleaded before the judge to hear the application seeking suspension of the conviction order at an early date on the ground that the Election Commission will issue a notification for holding election to the constituency held by Gali. Justice Lakshman agreed to hear the application.

All the accused had moved the vacation court in May seeking similar reliefs. However, the court declined to hear the appeals stating there was no urgency. The court adjourned the appeals for further adjudication to August.