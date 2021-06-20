Officers plan to plant over one crore saplings in Kothagudem under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme

Kothagudem: The district administration has geared up to plant over one crore saplings in the seventh phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) programme.

The District Collector (FAC), D Anudeep informed the media persons here on Saturday, that around 90, 29, 211 saplings would be planted in 481 gram panchayats. As many as 14, 68, 17 saplings would be planted in four municipalities in the district.

The Collector conducted a review meeting with all the officers of the department on Friday. During the meeting he stated, ordered all the departments to coordinate to make Harith Haram programme grand success. He also discussed the arrangements of the programme with the all departmental heads.

The Collector asked the officers and Municipal commissioners to make sure that the public gets to involve in the prestigious progamme of Harita Haram. Officials in villages and towns were told to identify lands for block, bund and community plantation, Anudeep said.

It was aimed to complete the plantation within 15 days after launching the Haritha Haram programme. Saplings would be planted on bunds of canals, tanks and irrigation projects and every household would be given six saplings during the programme, the collector added.