Official machinery fully geared up for polls

Vikarabad: District Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam said all arrangements were in place for the municipal polls, scheduled on January 22. She said 228 polling stations have been set up for the 97 wards.

She conducted a meeting with the media at the Collectorate here on Thursday. She said that necessary staff was allotted to the polling centers, strong rooms, distribution and reception centers. They were given training in two phases; the Collector said, adding those who could not attend the training would undergo special session on Friday.

Ayesha said the voter slips would be distributed at doorsteps through BLOs from Saturday. Those who fail to receive these slips may contact helpdesk arranged at polling station 225, she said.

The Collector said postal ballot facility was also arranged for the electoral staff to cast their votes. Awareness programme 'Sweep' will be organised to sensitise people about the importance of voting.

Sensitive polling stations have been identified and security has been beefed up, she said. She appealed to the people of district to exercise their franchise and increase polling percentage. DRO Mothilal, election supervisor Sridhar and others were present.