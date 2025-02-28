Officials act swiftly on child begging

Nagar Kurnool : Two young children were found begging for food near the bus stand arch in Nagarkurnool on Thursday morning. The Hans India website published the distressing visuals, which deeply moved many locals. The news soon went viral on social media, catching the attention of District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Srisailam, who immediately acted.

Child Helpline 1098 Supervisor Suresh, Counselor Yashwant Kumar, and DCPU Unit officers Raj Kumar and Venugopal launched a three-hour search operation in Nagarkurnool, eventually rescuing the children.

After gathering their details, the officials safely reunited them with their parents. The Bala Rakshaka Bhavan authorities conducted counselling sessions for the children and their parents.

They also confirmed that the children would be enrolled in school from tomorrow.Speaking on the occasion, DCPO Srisailam urged the public to report any emergencies involving children by calling Child Helpline 1098 immediately.