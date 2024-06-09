Officials disallowed six students with a minute rule

Nagarkurnool: The Group -1 examination started peacefully at Nagar Kurnool District Centre. The district authorities have completed all kinds of arrangements to conduct the Group -1 preliminary examination peacefully across the district.

Keeping in mind the mistakes made in the past, special vigilance has been set up at the examination centers and patrols have been increased. Officials said that 18 examination centers have been set up across Nagar Kurnool district and 5221 candidates will appear for the examination.

Section 144 is being implemented at the examination centre. On the other hand, with the implementation of the minute rule, the authorities did not allow six students from one of the boys' high school in the district center and one of the girls' high school to come late to the examination center due to different reasons. This brought tears to their eyes and turned away from there.