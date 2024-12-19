Officials should work in coordination for devpt of tribal villages: Collector

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre said that officials should work in coordination for the development of tribal villages in the district.

The Collector along with Integrated Tribal Development Agency-Utnur Project Officer Khushboo Gupta, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari, Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar and tribal leaders, Sir Medes and Patels of tribal villages held a review meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday. The meeting focused solving existing problems, development works, construction of roads, bridges, agriculture, education and health etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the district Collector said that the officials should work in coordination for the development of tribal villages in the district. He said that steps will be taken to take up the construction of roads and bridges to improve the transportation facility to the tribal villages, and for that purpose, the officials should submit proposals for the permissions of the Forest department. He said that the construction of roads and sewers is being undertaken and special measures are being taken in the fields of education and medicine in the villages. He said that they are paying special attention to the construction works of school buildings, sub-centres and the attendance of teachers and students in schools under the comprehensive tribal development organisation. In order to improve the network services in the tribal villages, the authorities should work hard to provide clean water to the people of the remote villages through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, and take steps to build Rai Centers where necessary, he said.

He said that a joint survey should be conducted to resolve the land disputes between the Forest and Revenue departments and steps should be taken towards the solution.

District Tribal Development Officer Ramadevi, District Rural Development Officer Dattaram, District Panchayat Officer Bikshapati, Lead District Manager Rajeshwari Joshi, Panchayat Raj Ee Prabhakar, Integrated Tribal Development Organization, Engineering, Medical Health Department officials and others attended the meeting.