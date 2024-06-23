Officials told to maintain time-discipline

Warangal : “The onus is on special officers to focus on problems faced by the people in villages,” Minister for Panchayat Raj Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said. Speaking at a review at the Collectorate in Mahabubabad on Saturday, she directed the officials to ensure welfare schemes reach out to every household.

Seethakka told officials to speed up the works taken under the government’s flagship programme, Amma Adarsha Patashala. “Create awareness among the students about the physical, psychological, and social consequences of drug addiction,” the minister said. She directed the officials to inspect the gurukuls, tribal welfare and Ekalavya schools in the Eturnagaram ITDA limits on daily basis to ensure cleanliness. She urged the teaching and non-teaching staff to maintain time-discipline. Referring to women empowerment, Seethakka directed the officials to identify ideal locations to start Mahila Canteens.

Mahabubabad MP Porika Balaram Naik directed the officials to ensure medical officers’ presence in government hospitals. He directed the medical department to maintain the male-female sex ratio by strictly enforcing the Pre-Conception Pre-Natal Determination Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 (PCPNDT). Keep an eye on hospitals and diagnostic centres resorting to pre-natal sex determination tests, he said.

Government Whip Jatoth Ramachandru Naik, MLC T Ravinder Rao, Mahabubabad MLA B Murali Naik, Yellandu MLA Koram Kanakaiah, district collector Advaith Kumar Singh and DFO B Vishal were among others present.