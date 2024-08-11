One dead after being hit by a car in Gajularamaram of Hyderabad

In a tragic turn of events, a security guard named Basha Gopi lost his life after being struck by a high-speed car while walking home after his shift. The incident occurred at Gajularamaram in Hyderabad city, where eyewitness accounts suggest a chaotic series of events.



Basha Gopi, who had been working as a security guard in the area, was walking along the road when a motorcycle, which was reportedly attempting to escape the oncoming vehicle, narrowly avoided the crash. However, Gopi was struck forcefully by the car that slammed into him. Eyewitnesses reported that Gopi fell to the ground after being hit, ultimately succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

The reports indicate that the occupants of the car appeared nonchalant after the collision, conversing on their phones as they exited the vehicle before fleeing the scene. Local residents quickly intervened, managing to apprehend the driver, who was subsequently arrested by local police.

The police arrived promptly and initiated an investigation. While the driver of the car is in custody, five additional individuals who were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident escaped. Police have launched search operations to locate the absconding suspects.