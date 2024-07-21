One Dead, Another Injured While doing Bike Stunt in Hayathnagar

A tragic incident has left a young man dead and another seriously injured after attempting dangerous stunts on a bike for social media likes near Hayathnagar, a suburb of Hyderabad metropolis. The reckless stunt, which took place on a rainy day, resulted in the bike skidding out of control and crashing.

The young man who was sitting on the back of the bike tragically lost his life, while the boy who was driving the bike is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident has left the mother of the deceased in a state of heartbreak, unable to bear the loss of her son who had so many hopes for the future.



The fatal stunt occurred on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, where friends of the duo were filming the dangerous feats for social media reels. Despite the slippery road conditions due to rain, the two young men proceeded with the stunt, leading to the devastating outcome.



The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have registered a case in connection with the tragic loss of life.