One killed in road accident
One person was killed in a lorry accident near Pulimadugu Indian Oil petrol bunk in Mandamarri on Tuesday.
Mancherial: One person was killed in a lorry accident near Pulimadugu Indian Oil petrol bunk in Mandamarri on Tuesday.
While workers were watering trees in the middle of the National Highway with a lorry tanker, a lorry came from behind and collided with the lorry, which was pouring water, causing the lorry to fall onto the side of the road.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit died in the cabin. The deceased has been identified as Kanakaiah (40).
