One more case against Telangana MP Dharmapuri Arvind

The Banjara Hills police registered yet another case against Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind for his objectionable remarks on the police.



The case was filed under sections 294, 504, 505 1(1), (B) of the Indian Penal Code against MP Arvind for making derogatory comments on IPS officers.

Two days ago, Dharmapuri Arvind was booked for his remarks on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a press meet on November 8, 2021 on the complaint of a businessman Kalyan Sandeep at Banjara Hills police station. Later, a complaint was filed against him at Vanathalipuram police station for sharing the morphed images of the Chief Minister.

However, the case was later transferred to Banjara Hills police station.