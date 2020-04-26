One out of 4 infected persons is a young adult in Telangana

Hyderabad: Nearly half of the 1,000-odd Covid-19 infected cases in Telangana are found to be in 20 to 40 years age group. Also, one among the four virus-infected people is a youngster in the age group of 20 to 29 years in the State.

Children under 10 years age group and elders above 61 years of age have also comprised another 9 per cent among the infected.

These findings came to light in an analysis done by the Telangana Health department on persons so far infected with the deadly virus in the State.

Taking a look at the analysis done by the state health experts and it is very clear that everybody at risk when it comes to coronavirus.

Anybody can become a victim of the virus in this pandemic. But different people have different risks of getting severe symptoms that require hospitalisation or intensive care and the chances of dying from Covid-19 vary widely across age groups.

The conventional wisdom says kids and young people may be fine even if they get infected, with the risk of a case being more severe increasing with age.

People who have underlying medical conditions face higher odds of getting really sick or dying from Covid-19, particularly those with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, lung disease, and cancer. Having one or more of those conditions increases a person's risk of severe symptoms beyond what their age alone would suggest.

Sharing his thoughts, NIMS HoD (Pulmonology) Dr G K Paramjyothi stated that the novel coronavirus has not spared any age group as a newborn baby to even the senior citizens were infected with it.

He said that 20 to 40 years age group is among the most infected because young adults (20 to 29 years) and middle age adults (30 to 39) mostly move outside, mingle in groups etc and hence they developed this infection.

With treatment a majority infected from these age groups will recover and become normal in few weeks. However, the severity of the disease and fatality rate is the most in seniors aged 60 years and above.

In many countries a high percentage of persons above 80 years of age have died as they would be having co-morbid conditions as well, Dr Paramjyothi said.