Online cricket betting racket busted, 2 held

Rangareddy: The SOT and local Police of Madhapur Zone on receiving credible information about online cricket betting on IPL Cricket Match between Sun Risers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans being organised at Kalki Apartment of Madeenaguda under the limits of Miyapur PS, apprehended 2 cricket bookies of online cricket betting while they were exchanging the money related to cricket betting.

The police seized Rs 10.15 lakhs cash, 6 smart mobiles and 1 small mobile from their possession. The arrested were identified as Narra Durga Reddy (bookie) andGorantla Dheeraj (bookie). Ranga Krishna Murthy (main bookie) is absconding.

The Main handler Ranga Krishna Murthi has been organizing online cricket betting and is the key person of this online cricket betting in Hyderabad. They have taken mainline access through Diamond Exchange App from the main bookie. Further, the accused persons are being connected through mainline and also they have access to numerous bookies in Hyderabad through the online app for commission. The Profit and loss of the Gamblers and Punters can be seen from time to time in the online betting apps such as Fancy Life Entertainment Application, Live Line Guru, Cricket Mazza, Lotus, Bet-365, Bet fair, Kskline, VL group, 777.com, etc., which are provided by the agents. The illegal cash payment transactions of Cricket betting is online, but in some cases, it is in net cash when it is in huge amount. The Organizers have targeted the youth who have been indulging in this online cricket betting and losing high amounts of money.

The operation was carried out by SOT Madhapur Zone Inspector and his team under the supervision of Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra, Madhaur Zone DCP K Shilpavalli and Addl DCP of SOT.