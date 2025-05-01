Only a Workers' State Can Solve Labor Issues," Says CPM on May Day in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: On the occasion of International Workers' Day (May Day), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] District Secretary A. Venkataswamy emphasized that only the establishment of a workers' state can resolve the growing challenges faced by the working class in India. He hoisted the CPM flag at the party's district office in Gadwal on Thursday and addressed party members and workers.

Venkataswamy stated that the country is undergoing an unprecedented economic, political, and social crisis. He attributed the worsening conditions to the policies being driven by capitalist interests, which prioritize corporate profits over people's welfare. He strongly criticized the government's ongoing support for corporate entities by amending laws in their favor, allowing unchecked corruption, and undermining public institutions.

He condemned the aggressive privatization of public sector undertakings and pointed out the rising exploitation of labor in private sectors as a major factor behind the declining living standards of workers. He also accused the ruling authorities of systematically eroding trade union rights, preventing workers from organizing to protect their interests.

Calling for the inspiration of the historic Chicago workers’ struggle, Venkataswamy declared that the CPM will continue its fight for a society free of inequality. He urged the working class to gear up for a transformative movement aimed at establishing a worker-centric governance system in the country.

He also extended full support to the nationwide general strike planned on May 20, urging laborers, farmers, and the general public to participate in large numbers to protest against the central government’s anti-people policies.

The event was attended by CPM district committee members including Upper Narasimha, Naresh, Ramakrishna, Bhasha, Ranganna, Venkatesh, Ramudu, and Gajendra, among others.