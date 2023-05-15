Only Congress can save Telangana from autocracy: Bhatti Vikramarka

Live
CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was possible only with Congress to save the state from autocratic rule.
Hyderabad: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was possible only with Congress to save the state from autocratic rule. He was in Parigi on Monday as part of his Padyatra. He was speaking at the corner meeting organized in Thondapalli and Chityala villages.
He said that he would examine the Palamuru Rangareddy reservoir. He alleged that KCR had failed the Chevella project. He further said that KCR misled the people of the erstwhile Mahboobnagar district in the name of the Palamuru Rangareddy project.
Due to the rule of KCR, Krishna River water could not be brought to this area, he alleged. He suggested that if the aspirations of the people of Telangana are to be fulfilled, the BRS government should be thrown out.
‘KCR has deliberately created confusion over the waters of the river and he was only doing politics of votes’, he alleged. If the BJP is doing communal politics all over the country, KCR was barring the development, he lamented.
Bhatti Vikramarka said that Dharani was brought only to snatch away the lands distributed among the poor. He said that the Congress party will work hard to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana with the slogan ‘Our Land and Our Resources.’