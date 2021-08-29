Only TRS can steer Huzurabad growth

Karimnagar: Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar said that development in Huzurabad Assembly constituency would be possible only with the TRS government. He appealed to the voters to support the TRS candidate in the ensuing Huzurabad by-election with a huge majority for the development of villages. He was speaking at a meeting of TRS party workers at Dharmarajupalli village in Huzurabad mandal on Saturday.

The MLA said that TRS was the only party that had worked for the development of Telangana in the past seven years. The government was implementing many schemes for the farmers and other sections in the society. The Dalit Bandhu Scheme would benefit nearly 20,000 families in all the villages in the constituency. He described CM K Chandrashekar Rao's efforts for the betterment of Dalits as a historic move in the country.

Former minister EnugalaPeddi Reddy stated that massive development would take place in Huzurabad constituency in the days to come. He said development was not possible with the BJP. The TRS party was strong in the constituency, he added. The meeting was attended by ZPTC PadidamBakka Reddy, leaders Cholleti Kishan Reddy, Sangem Iilaiah, EdavelliKondal Reddy, Sarpanch Lakshma Reddy, Sattaiah, Raja Pratap Reddy, MoogalaLakshmareddy and others.