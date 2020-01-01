Oppn fails to stop TRS growth Pink party manages complete sway over erstwhile Warangal

Warangal: Continuing its winning streak, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has emerged as the only potent political entity in the erstwhile Warangal district in 2019. Barring the result of the election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council seat, the TRS had established a complete sway over the erstwhile Warangal district, politically.

If the TRS is buoyant and all confident in the run up to the New Year 2020 aiming to mop up its rivals in the upcoming elections to the municipalities, the Congress, the BJP, the Telugu Desam and the Left Parties appear to be pedestrians in a 100-meter sprint.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections held on April 11, the Congress predicted a turnaround based on the TRS' setback in the Council polls, but it wasn't to be so as its candidate Dommati Sambaiah faced a drubbing in the hands of Pasunuri Dayakar (TRS).

The TRS nominee not only secured a huge majority of 3.50 lakh votes, but also created a record remaining at the top among the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in terms of victory margin. The TRS also won the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable margin against Congress' P Balaram Naik.

This apart, the Congress' record in the elections to Gram Panchayat in January, Mandal and Zilla Praja Parishads in May, was also none too impressive. The TRS also kept its supremacy intact in the election to the Warangal Legislative Council seat under Local Authorities' Constituency in June. In all, it was a forgettable year for the Congress.

Even though it didn't put up any notable performance in any of the election held this year, the BJP made headlines right through the year by attracting a host of senior leaders especially from Telugu Desam and Congress. Despite the deplorable vote share it got in the erstwhile Warangal district, the fallout of Assembly elections (2018) that trimmed both main Opposition parties - Congress and TDP – gave the BJP a new lease of life to strengthen its position in the region.

Rajya Sabha member Garikapati Mohan Rao, said to be a close associate of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and TDP Politburo member and three-time MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy were among those who joined the BJP. Former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar, former Minister Gunde Vijayarama Rao and former MLA Kondeti Sridhar were prominent among those joined the BJP from the Congress.

Besides strengthening its cadre, the BJP also intensified its activity in the region by organising meetings with its top leaders BJP State unit president K Laxman, BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao, National Secretary N Indrasena Reddy, former Minister Babu Mohan, State in-charge P Krishna Das, former MLAs Yendala Laxminarayana and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy. On the other hand, but for sporadic agitations the Left parties failed to make an impact in any election.