Oppn got it all wrong on Musi project: CM

Hyderabad: Tearing into the opposition “smear campaign” against the government regarding the Musi Rejuvenation project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that they should desist from making absurd claims regarding issues pertaining to the development of the state and matters of country’s security.

At a presser, Revanth Reddy said that the government had given the task of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to a consortium of five world-renowned companies with a tender agreement of Rs 141 crore and not Rs 1.5 lakh crore as is being propagated by the BRS and BJP.

The CM said the government proposes to hold a special Assembly session to discuss this project. He also extended an invitation to the MPs to present their views on the project. The Chief Minister asked the opposition parties to give their suggestions on the rehabilitation of the people living at Musi.

Revanth Reddy said he was like a captain of the cricket team. The team can play only when all the players are willing. “Instead of spreading wrong information and trying to create hurdles the opposition should suggest what could be the best compensation we can give. The presidents of the opposition parties can send questions on the project in writing, and I will reply to each one of them,” he said.

“The first thing the opposition got wrong was the name of the project. It is not Musi beautification but Musi Rejuvenation project. There are 10,000 houses in the buffer zone. We cannot leave our city stinking. It is the responsibility of the government to shift those living in the bed of Musi to livable places and provide all necessary facilities to them so that can lead a honourable and decent life,” the CM said.

The consortium of five world-renowned companies would submit the DPR within 18 months and also a progress report every quarter.

The consortium consists of Meinhardt (which took up the project of ‘Statue of Unity’ in Vadodara) and others.

Stating that the River Musi was the culmination of Musa (Moses) and Isa (Christ) which starts from the feet of Lord Shiva in the Ananthagiri Hills and flows for about 300 km from Vikarabad to Nalgonda, the CM said 33 teams visited every household and found the people living in miserable condition.

The CM further said rejuvenated Musi will be an economic hub and will enable Hyderabad to compete with other cities in the world. He clarified that only 200 families were relocated to double-bedroom houses. He said not even a single house was demolished by the government. Whatever demolitions were made they were by the beneficiaries themselves.

He clarified that the government provided a better alternative to those living in the riverbed. Those who have bigger houses will be compensated as per the value of the property, he added.