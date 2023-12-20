Oppn should introspect rather than disrupt Parliament: Dr Boora

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP senior leader Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud expressed shock over the ongoing ruckus in both houses of the Parliament following a colour spray attack on December 13.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, he said, it is significant to note that the incident had happened on December 13, the day terrorists attacked the Indian Parliament two decades ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have ordered an inquiry and the probe agencies are actively pursuing the case, to figure out the role of those who conspired from behind and those who acted at their behest executing the attack.

Saying the excuse given that the five people so far arrested orchestrated the attack citing unemployment was just a hogwash, he added. The former MP said most of those who were so far taken into custody were above 35 years of age. Further, they were known to have participated in several anti-central government protests like farmer's protests earlier. Besides, the burning of mobile phones to destroy evidence raises questions and it needs a thorough probe. He asked how the opposition parties could start the chaos in the Parliament and expect a statement from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah without the probe agencies completing their tasks and sending the report to the Centre, he asked.

He expressed apprehension whether it is a hundred per cent conspiracy to malign the Centre led by the BJP and show it in a poor light? Whether the colour spray attack on the Parliament was an extension of other anti-central government agitations? If the Congress and its allies are trying to divert people's attention from the rout in the elections of three State assemblies of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh? Or, worried that the probe agencies would unearth the roles of those behind and creating chaos in the parliament, he questioned.

The former MP, as a medical doctor, asked the people not to be scared about the rising cases of the new variant of Covid-19in Kerala and Karnataka. “The vaccination had provided the much-needed immunity to people in the country. However, one should be careful and take necessary precautions.”

He urged people to wear masks and isolate themselves if they have developed cough, running nose and cold, and seek medical advice. He urged the Telangana State government not to take the alerts lightly and put in place necessary mechanisms as per the guidelines issued by the Centre to meet any unforeseen eventuality by stepping up preparedness.