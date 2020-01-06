Opposition mudslinging Modi in the name of CAA: Laxman

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit president K Laxman said that the opposition parties have been mudslinging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of CAA as they could not face him directly.

He appealed to the local people to not believe the opposition parties misinterpretation of CAA.

He participated as chief guest in an awareness meeting on CAA held at a private function hall in Devarakonda on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, he said CAA is not against any citizen of India and added that parties like the TRS, Congress, MIM and left parties were making baseless comments on CAA due to lack of knowledge and awareness on the Act.

He explained that the CAA is not against any Indian Muslim and urged the people to not fall in the trap of the opposition parties who were staging agitations against CAA for their political existence and vote bank politics.

He advised party leaders and cadre to explain CAA to the people and clear all their doubts with regard to the Act and propagate Central government's programmes among the people to get their support for the party candidates in municipal elections.

Party district president Nukala Narsimha Reddy, party State leaders Gongidi Manohar Reddy, former Minister Ravindra Naik, Bejawada Shekar, Nakka Venkatesh Yadav, Vanam Pushpalatha and others participated.