Osmania Arts College bldg joins the list of architectural marvels

Hyderabad: Osmania University’s iconic Arts College building has achieved a trademarked structure — joining the league of architectural giants such as the Empire State Building, Eiffel Tower, Sydney Opera House, and closer to home, Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Hotel and Bombay Stock Exchange.

With this, OU Arts College becomes the third building in India to receive this prestigious recognition. The trademark certificate, officially registered on April 19, 2025, was formally handed over to Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, by Subhajit Saha, Founder of Resolute4IP, Trademark Attorney.

Terming the achievement a “historic milestone in OU’s legacy,” Professor Molugaram remarked that the trademark not only honors the building’s architectural grandeur and heritage but also elevates the brand image of Osmania University on the global stage. “This recognition ensures that the building’s legacy is preserved and protected. It is a proud moment for every OU alumnus across the world,” he said. Designed by Belgian architect Ernest Jasper, the OU Arts College building, inaugurated in 1939, is a masterpiece blending Qutub Shahi, Mughal, and Kakatiya architectural elements. Inspired by the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, the building’s distinctive vaulted roof, bulbous domes, shield-like cupolas, and pointed arches reflect a secular and inclusive vision of education. Unlike typical Nizam-era structures with a singular dome, this design makes the building stand out as a symbol of academic excellence and cultural heritage.

“This landmark achievement not only marks a new chapter in Osmania University’s illustrious history, but also places it firmly on the global map as a custodian of heritage, education, and innovation,” said a senior officer, OU.