Osmania University Celebrates Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam

Hyderabad: Osmania University grandly celebrated Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam at the iconic Arts College building of Osmania University.

The event was a unified celebration for all campus and constituent colleges, marking the significance of the occasion with fervor and pride.

Prof. P. Laxminarayana, Registrar of Osmania University, led the celebrations by hoisting the National Flag, symbolizing the University's commitment to the values of democracy, inclusivity, and progress. Accompanying him were Prof. D. Reddiya Naik, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-Chancellor, and Prof. Syeda Talath Sulthana, Principal of the Arts College. Dr. B. Ram Shepherd, Vice-Principal of Arts College, was also present, along with a distinguished gathering that included the Deans of various faculties, Principals of campus and constituent colleges, Heads of Departments, as well as members of the teaching and non-teaching staff.









The event underscored the spirit of Telangana’s governance and the importance of education in fostering a sense of unity and progress in society. The participation of senior university officials, faculty, and staff from various departments highlighted the inclusive nature of the celebrations, reaffirming Osmania University’s role in contributing to the educational and cultural fabric of the state.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to uphold the values of Telangana's rich heritage and democratic ethos, with Osmania University pledging to continue its contribution to the state’s development through education and research.