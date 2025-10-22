OU defends 'merit-based' academic promotions

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to meritocracy and transparency in academic promotions while condemning misinformation and unauthorised actions by individuals claiming to represent the Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA).

The University on Tuesday clarified that the recently concluded Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions, finalised on September 29, 2025, were conducted with full transparency and video documentation. The process resulted in the elevation of 8 Senior Professors, 33 Professors, and 54 Associate Professors across 41 departments. Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram emphasised that promotions are not automatic but require demonstrable research excellence, including publications in high-impact journals. Rejecting the notion that eligibility equates to entitlement, the administration stated that promotions were delayed—not denied—for candidates who did not meet the qualitative benchmarks. OU’s policy aligns with national institutions, like Central Universities and NITs, where senior academic positions are earned through sustained contributions.

Adding credibility to the process, Prof S Jithendra Kumar Naik, Dean of Sciences and OSD to the Vice-Chancellor, affirmed, “Every step, from evaluation to interviews, was conducted with absolute transparency and unbiased merit.” Prof B Lavanya, Dean of Development and UGC Affairs, echoed this, stating the process upheld the highest standards of fairness and integrity.

The University also addressed the controversy surrounding OUTA, clarifying that the association’s executive term expired in September 2024 and no valid panel currently exists. It condemned the former OUTA President’s unilateral representations, misuse of expired letterhead, and bypassing of official channels. The administration criticised the “premature escalation” involving rallies, false media reports, and defamatory campaigns, which have harmed OU’s public image.

Registrar Prof G Naresh Reddy warned that the University will not tolerate actions that damage its reputation and confirmed that disciplinary and legal measures will be pursued against those misusing OUTA’s identity. OU urged all stakeholders to rely on official communication and refrain from endorsing unauthorised claims.