Our government committed to all poll promises: Deputy CM Bhatti

Khammam: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday slammed BRS leaders during his tour in Khammam district.He said the opposition was politicising every issue and seeking to obstruct development by inciting people. He was laying foundation stones for various development works in Narasimhapuram, Buchireddypalem, Bangagandlapadu, Takkellapadu and Sakinaveedu villages of Errupalem mandal in Khammam district.

Later, hundreds of BRS leaders from Errupalem mandal joined the Congress party and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka invited them to join the party. Addressing the workers on this occasion, he advised the opposition parties that it was not a characteristic of a good politician to put obstacles in the way of good works taken up by the state government. He said they were trying to fulfil all the electoral promises earnestly. They were trying toput the interests of people at stake for their own interests.He underscored that since the formation of the Congress government, it had been working for the needs of the people by spending the state government’s income.

He said that the previous BRS government could not effect any loan waiver in 10 years, whereas the Congress government within just one yeardeposited Rs 22,000 crore in the accounts of the farmers for waiver of loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

He even pointed out that the BRS had evaded giving Rythu Bandhu money, but the Congress government deposited Rs 7,624 crore in the accounts of farmers in a single day. He announced that Rythu Bharosa would be provided to all arable lands from 26th of this month,

and Rs 8,400 crore of Rythu Bharosa money would be directly deposited in the accounts of farmers.

He said that Rs 12,000would be given per year to landless agricultural laborer families through the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, and that the first installment would be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries after January 26. He also criticised the previous rulers for not giving jobs to the hopes of the unemployed in the state by ignoring them. He said that when the people’s government came to power, they conducted

rigorous examinations and provided job appointment documents to 56,000 youth within a year.