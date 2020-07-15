Over 1,500 new cases as test tally nears 2 lakh mark in Telangana State

Hyderabad: As many as 10 people died and a total of 1,524 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 5 pm on Tuesday. With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 37,745 while death toll increased to 375.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, 1,524 new cases include 815 cases in Greater Hyderabad, 240 in Rangareddy, 97 in Medchal, 61 in Sangareddy, 38 in Nalgonda, 30 in Warangal Urban and 29 cases in Karimnagar districts.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,161 people were discharged on getting cured. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 24,840. Presently, there are 12,531 Active Cases in Telangana State. A total of 13,175 samples were tested on Tuesday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 195,024.