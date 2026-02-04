Over 2.5 cr devotees attended Sammakka Jatara: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya Seethakka on Tuesday stated that over 2.5 crore devotees attended the Sammakka Sarakka Medaram Maha Jatara this year. During an informal interaction with the media, the Minister announced plans to widen roads before the next Jatara to effectively overcome persistent traffic problems. She described the festival as a grand success, noting that arrangements and temple works proceeded smoothly despite false propaganda spread by certain individuals.

The Minister clarified that the event concluded without any untoward incidents, dismissing misinformation regarding a single theft. Seethakka highlighted that even opposition leaders praised the management. People from all walks of life arrived in large numbers for the darshan of the goddesses. The Tirugu Jatara is scheduled to take place within a day or two.

Furthermore, the Minister confirmed she would soon review ongoing works in the Mulugu district with officials to prepare for the ensuing Godavari Pushkarams. This proactive approach aims to ensure better infrastructure and crowd management for all future religious congregations in the region. The government remains committed to enhancing devotee facilities while maintaining the spiritual sanctity and safety of these massive tribal gatherings across the state of Telangana.