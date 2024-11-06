Over 500 doctors attend THANACON 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) has organised THANACON-2024, a state convention at Novotel HICC in Hyderabad on Sunday. This Conference was hosted by Greater Hyderabad and Rangareddy District Medchal, Vikarabad Branch. The 1-day state convention was inaugurated by Telangana State Public Health Director Dr. N. Ravinder Nayak.

The highlights of the conference include showcasing complete solutions to the issues of nursing homes as well as hospitals, panel discussions on various topics like Consumer Forum cases, survival of smaller hospitals, and implementation of Aarogya Sri scheme.

The conference stressed on the efforts to improve the quality of services in Health care organizations (HCOs) through accreditation like National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH).

On this occasion, Dr. Ravinder Nayak said "The role of government and private hospitals is very important in providing healthcare to the people. Telangana has become a hub of medical tourism as people from across the country are coming to the state for medical treatment. This proves the efficiency of the doctors and healthcare professionals in the state."

THANA State President Dr. V.S. Rao, General Secretary Dr. Prasad, said that Over 500 doctors from all over the state have attended the conference. Healthcare experts from across the country have delivered their expertise during the panel discussions and scientific sessions of the one-day convention.

The representatives from various national and international companies dealing with hospital inventories, hospital management software, equipment, manpower management and outsourcing personnel have also participated in the convention.

Organizing Committee Secretary Dr. Naunihal, Organizing Committee Co-Chairman Dr. L. Suresh Goud along with National Elect Presidents of Indian Medical Association Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, IMA Telangana State President Dr. Kali Prasad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri District DMHOs Venkateswara Rao, Dr. Raghanadha Swamy were also present.