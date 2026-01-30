Over 7,000 nominations filed for municipal polls

A whooping over 7,000 nominations were filed on the second day of nominations for the 2,996 wards in the 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state.

According to the State Election Commission authorities, the total number of nominations filed on Thursday was 7,403 by 7,080 candidates. On the first day, over 900 nominations were filed. The number of nominations is likely to increase further on Friday as it will be the last day to file nominations.

The nominations will be received till 5 pm on January 30. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be February 3. On the same day, the Commission would publish the final list of contesting candidates. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on February 11.