Over 91.79% of candidates appear for the EAMCET exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana EAMCET exams for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams were conducted peacefully across the state on Wednesday with a total of 43,766 students appearing out of the 47,177 registered.

The exams were held in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm, in 95 centres in Telangana and 18 centres in Andhra Pradesh. The exams will continue until May 14, with EAMCET for the medical stream scheduled for Thursday, and for the engineering stream on May 12, 13, and 14.

Telangana Council of Higher Education Chairman R Limbadri visited several examination centres in Hyderabad to oversee the conduct of the exams. A combined 91.79 per cent attendance was recorded in both states for the exams held on Wednesday, with 10,401 students registered and 9,089 students appearing in Andhra Pradesh. The Chairman congratulated the students for their successful completion of the examination and wished them success in their future endeavours.