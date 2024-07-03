Over Rs 7,000cr pending scholarships yet to be released

Mahabubnagar: The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) Mahbubnagar District Committee leaders demanded that the State government immediately release the pending scholarships and fee reimbursement to the students. In this regard, they met the Administrative Officer Shankar at the Collectorate and submitted a representation to him on Tuesday.

The AISF student leaders expressed their concerns, demanding the immediate release of over Rs 7,000 crore in pending scholarships and fee reimbursement funds. They highlighted that the delay in releasing these funds has caused significant difficulties for students, who are unable to obtain their certificates from colleges even after completing their courses. “The issue also affects the best available schools with pending funds,” they said.

The leaders emphasised that the delay has become a major obstacle for those preparing for higher education and employment opportunities. They urged the authorities to take immediate action to ensure justice for the students.

The event was attended by AISF Mahbubnagar District Secretary C Raju, along with district leaders Suresh and Raghavender.