Owaisi extends support to Kavitha

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday extended his support to the ruling BRS party MLC K Kavitha in the wake of her interrogation by the ED in connection with the sensational Delhi liquor scam.

Taking to his official twitter handle, Owaisi while referring to call of the BJP MPs for the economic boycott of the Muslims of the country, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was busy harassing CM KCR and his family members for its internal development.

Meanwhile, Kavitha held a meeting with State Ministers KTR and T Harish Rao at CM KCR's residence in Delhi hours before her interrogation by the ED officials. Several ruling party leaders including State Ministers reached Delhi and extended their moral support and solidarity to Kavitha.