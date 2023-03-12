  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Owaisi extends support to Kavitha

Owaisi extends support to Kavitha
x
Highlights

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday extended his support to the ruling BRS party MLC K Kavitha in the wake of her interrogation by the ED in connection with the sensational Delhi liquor scam

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday extended his support to the ruling BRS party MLC K Kavitha in the wake of her interrogation by the ED in connection with the sensational Delhi liquor scam.

Taking to his official twitter handle, Owaisi while referring to call of the BJP MPs for the economic boycott of the Muslims of the country, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was busy harassing CM KCR and his family members for its internal development.

Meanwhile, Kavitha held a meeting with State Ministers KTR and T Harish Rao at CM KCR's residence in Delhi hours before her interrogation by the ED officials. Several ruling party leaders including State Ministers reached Delhi and extended their moral support and solidarity to Kavitha.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X