Paddy Procurement Accelerated Amid Early Rains: Civil Supplies Manager Vimala

Gadwal: District Civil Supplies Manager Vimala has assured farmers that swift action is being taken to ensure that paddy crops affected by early monsoon rains are promptly transported to rice mills, preventing any potential losses to the farmers.

On Thursday, Vimala conducted a surprise inspection of paddy procurement centers in Lattipuram village of Gadwal Mandal. Speaking with farmers during the visit, she noted that due to the early arrival of monsoon winds, rainfall has already begun in several parts of the state, making it difficult for farmers to dry their harvested paddy. Despite these challenges, she reassured them that the procurement process is being carried out efficiently to protect farmers' interests.

To expedite the movement of procured paddy, additional vehicles are being deployed, she said. The paddy that has already been weighed is being immediately transported to rice mills to avoid any spoilage from the rains.

She also highlighted the digitization of the procurement process, stating that once the paddy is purchased, the details are recorded online using tablets, and payments are credited directly to the farmers’ bank accounts within 48 hours.

During the inspection, Vimala reviewed the availability of gunny bags and tarpaulins at the procurement center to ensure proper storage and handling of the paddy.

The inspection was attended by procurement center staff, farmers, and other officials, all of whom actively participated in discussions to streamline the process further.