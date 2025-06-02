Paddy worth crores sent to mills lacking quality machines

Wanaparthy: Even as the government is keeping a strict vigilance on paddy procurement and supply, the Civil Supplies Department in Wanaparthy has allegedly allocated paddy to several rice mills lacking mandatory Satex and FRK machines; the equipment essential for rice quality inspection and fortification.

Reportedly, out of the 74 mills that received paddy allocations during the current Yasangi (Rabi) season, nearly half of the raw rice mills are functioning without the required machines. The government has mandated that every rice mill must be equipped with a Satex machine to check grain quality and an FRK machine to meet nutritional guidelines.

Shockingly, allocations have allegedly been made without verifying the operational status of the mills or ensuring the presence of storage space, electricity, or functioning machinery. Inspections have reportedly been bypassed, with officials relying on incomplete or manipulated inspection reports. In Wanaparthy mandal alone, a raw rice mill without a Satex machine was allotted 3,000 metric tonnes of paddy. So far, it has received 5,800 bags of fine variety and 3,500 bags of coarse variety paddy, with another 65,700 bags reportedly in the pipeline. Officials claim the mill owner submitted a declaration promising to install the Satex machine within two months.

At procurement godowns, technical assistants are expected to certify the rice quality before approval. However, serious questions are being raised about how paddy from unqualified mills is passing quality checks.

When contacted, District Supply Officer Kashi Vishwanatham admitted that 15–20 mills are operating without the mandated machines but have been told to install them. Additional Collector (Revenue) Venkateswarlu stated that only previously approved mills are being allotted paddy and that no new mills are receiving allocations.