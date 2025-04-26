Pahalgam terror attack a cowardly act: Uttam

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, terming it a cowardly attempt to disrupt peace and communal harmony.

Recalling his service as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “I have served at Avantipur Air Force Station near Srinagar, in Leh-Ladakh, and was part of the air defence operations in the Siachen Glacier. I understand the ground realities. This attack was carried out with the intention of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide, to hurt Kashmir’s economy, and to create unrest and damage our country.”

He praised the Muslim community of Kashmir for standing united against terrorism. “I particularly appreciate the Kashmiri Muslims who, in one united voice, condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” he said.

Calling for strong action, Uttam Kumar Reddy added, “Those responsible for this act, and those who supported it directly or indirectly, must be severely punished. This is not just an attack on a region – it is an attack on India’s unity.”

He further stated that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had passed a resolution condemning the attack and reaffirming the call for national unity. “India must stand united in such moments. This is not the time for division but for solidarity,” Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised.