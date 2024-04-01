Pakistani suits: So beautiful & so elegant, they just wow Hyderabad women

Hyderabad: With the increase in watching Pakistani dramas and listening to soulful songs across the world, women in Hyderabad are going gaga for trendy and stylish Pakistani-style suits with different cuts, embellishments, and designs. These beautifully crafted traditional attires, which exude royalty with stunning designs and colours, have been a new fashion trend for women this Eid.

Eid is a bigger celebration, and all the ladies look out for the best suits to add a touch of glamour to this festival. This season, women are amazed and awe-struck by the elegant and sober designs of Pakistani attire. Indians and Pakistanis are often seen wearing similar dresses at festivals, and it is common for Muslims from both countries to copy each other’s traditional attire. The cultural richness of cities like Hyderabad is deeply associated with the ethnic wear of both countries, and the Dakhini Tehzeeb is a traditional cultural lifestyle of the city’s residents.

Women of all ages now prefer Pakistani traditional suits for any occasion, from weddings to Eid. Pakistani attire is everywhere, from shops to showrooms and shopping expos this season. The traders are glad to see this trend and are offering a variety of new dress patterns, such as silk and net gowns, lycra, ponchos, long frocks, and more, which are all popular with customers. These dresses are sold in a range of Rs 600 to Rs 20,000 and more.

Sadiya Khan, a designer and owner of Pakeeza Pehnawa, said that from girls to women and the elderly, women of all ages are now looking for Pakistani dresses. Several such designers and shops only deal in Pakistani dresses. “There are a variety of dresses, including the most popular Pakistani suit style, ‘Lawn suits’, a long straight kameez made of excellent quarty lawn cloth with matching churidar and a chiffon dupatta, and'straight salwar kameez’, a loved outfit in batik print or themes that has a straight ankle-length churidar fitting with a straight-fit kameez and dupatta,” she added.

The material is imported from Karachi, Lahore, and Bahawalpur, and it is available in pastel shades. Tarkashi material with handwork and Gota Pati material are also popular among older women.

Sadiya said that designer suits from Pakistan, particularly from Karachi, are preferred, as they are not found in India, and the lawn cotton cloth made there is preferred across the globe. “There are dozens of varieties with an elegance of embroidery work and hand knitting, including patiala salwar kameez, frock salwar kameez, jacket or shrug, long straight-chudidar, short-flared salwar kameez, sharara salwar kameez, pant suit, palazzo suits, shararas, and many more.”

The mannequins in most shops in markets like Pathergatti, Madina, Sultan Bazar, Abids, and Tolichowki are adorned with the latest Pakistani dress patterns. The mall, including Neerus, Kashish, Karishma, Kusum, Devi Sri, Sita Exclusive, and Mannat, is busy selling Pakistani suits. It has been observed that they have started offering huge Ramzan discounts to provide shoppers with an opportunity to buy such stuff at a low price.

Moreover, apart from malls and markets, the shopping festivals or expos that are going on in functions and convention halls are also exclusively selling Pakistani suits and dress material. An owner of Chandigarh Begums at Dawat-e-Ramzan in Mehdipatnam explains that various factors, including the refined embroidery work on lawn cotton and georgette fabric with embroidery and hand knitting, make women feel comfortable in the dress they wear. “The imported dress materials reflect Sindhi or Punjabi (Pakistan) culture. The price for each premium suit ranges from Rs 5,500 to Rs 30,000, depending on the design and embroidery work. The Pakistani suits, which are fancier, are selling like hot cakes.”

According to traders, girls and college-going teens are visiting their stalls and asking for the attire of their favourite Pakistani actresses, like Ayeza Khan, Iqra Aziz, Minal Khan, Hania Amir, Saba Qamar, Maya Ali, and Sajal Ali. These girls are showing pictures of dresses on their smartphones and asking for similar dresses.

“After I watched Ayeza Khan wearing pant suits with embroidery work and their graceful appearance on the TV screen in the serials, I became interested in buying the suit. The price is a little higher than normal Indian suits, yet I purchased the dress,” said Mariya Kulsum, a college-going teen at Dawat-e-Ramzan.