Palakurthi set for huge development

Jangaon: The work on Rs 38.50 crore spiritual corridor project encompassing Valmidi, Palakurthi and Bammera is nearing completion, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

The minister, who reviewed the progress of works at Palakurthi on Tuesday, said that plans are afoot to construct a tourism guest house near Palakurthi reservoir. A double road connecting Palakurthi, Station Ghanpur, Jangaon, Nanchari Madur, Raiparthi, Kodakandla, Mondrai and Zaffergadh with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore will come up soon. "Cottages, kalyana mandapams and stairways were to come up in Valmidi, Bammera and Palakurthi," Errabelli said.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has special interest in the region's development," Errabelli said, recalling that the government had already sanctioned Rs 16.50 crore for the development of Palakurthi Somanatha temple, Rs 16 crore for Bammera and Rs 6 crore for Valmidi. The minister told the officials to speed up the installation of the Somanatha statue in Palakurthi.

Referring to the welfare schemes, he said that the government had constructed the highest number of double bedroom houses in Palakurthi than any other constituency. He directed the Jangaon district collector Ch Shiva Lingaiah to maintain transparency in the selection of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries. He also reviewed other ongoing developmental works in the district. Jangaon zilla parishad chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy and RDO Krishnaveni were among others present.

Taking part in another meeting at Jangaon, Errabelli accused the BJP-led Central Government of trying to discontinue the employment guarantee scheme. "The Centre is conspiring to halt the development of Telangana by not releasing funds that the State is entitled to. People should hit back at the BJP which is trying to gain mileage through communal politics," Errabelli said.