Palamuru University Shines at 4th Convocation Ceremony

Mahabubnagar: The 4th Convocation Ceremony of Palamuru University was held in a grand manner on Thursday at the university campus. Hon’ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who attended as the Chief Guest, presented degrees and medals to outstanding students at the event held at 11:30 AM.

In a moment of pride for the institution, the Governor conferred 12 PhD degrees, 83 Gold Medals, 2,800 PG degrees, over 8,200 professional degrees, and more than 18,000 UG degrees to the graduating students.

Eminent industry leader and Chairman of MSN Laboratories, M.S.N. Reddy, graced the ceremony as Guest of Honour and inspired students with his words of encouragement.

The convocation witnessed a vibrant celebration of academic excellence, with faculty, students, and dignitaries joining to mark a significant milestone in the university’s journey.